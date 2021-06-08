Paul Bettany Is a Proud Dad to Jennifer Connelly’s Sons Stellan & Kai in These Rare New Photos

Paul Bettany may have rushed back into our hearts at warp speed for those of us who watched WandaVision, but his real-life romance with wife Jennifer Connelly is much more under the radar than his star-crossed on-screen union with Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff. Perhaps Bettany wanted to remind us that his movie star marriage is just as worth rooting for as his Marvel character’s when he shared these photos from his home life celebrating middle son Stellan Bettany’s high school graduation, also posing with eldest son Kai Dugan, whom Connelly welcomed with ex David Dugan. Or anyway — that’s certainly the reminder we took away!

Related story Kim Kardashian Posted a Surprisingly Loving Birthday Message For Kanye West Amid Their Divorce

The first photo newly sentimental Bettany shared was a throwback photo of himself holding newborn Stellan, whom he welcomed with Connelly in 2003. “Here’s me holding Stellan at about a week old… Today my beautiful kid graduates high school!” dad Bettany wrote. “Time… My head is spinning. Very proud of everything Stellan has accomplished so far and even more excited about what the future holds.”

The next day, Bettany couldn’t resist sharing some family snaps from before the graduation ceremony, for which he and Stellan’s brother Kai were both dressed up in their sharpest suits. “My eldest son kai waits patiently while I try to figure out the timer on my camera… aaaand gets bored before I figure it out,” he captioned the pic. “Then leaves me solo. Off to graduation now. X”

Finally, he shared a picture with the new grad: “So that happened. The short version is that Stellan graduated and I cried like a baby.”

Bettany and Connelly met on the set of A Beautiful Mind but didn’t begin dating until the following year in 2001, when Bettany realized he’d fallen hard for his one-time co-star. They married in 2003 and have been happily together ever since, welcoming son Stellan later that year and daughter Agnes in 2009. While this family has never been known for hogging the spotlight, maybe Stellan’s graduation represents a turning point for the newly social media active dad and a new public chapter for the Bettany-Connellys in years ahead.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity sons who look just like their fathers.

