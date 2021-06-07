How to Watch Katie Thurston’s Premiere Episode of The Bachelorette Tonight for Free

Season 17 of The Bachelorette kicks off tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and will run its usual two hours to introduce Katie Thurston’s 2021 shot at finding love on nationally broadcast television. If you don’t have cable, don’t sweat — you can still watch The Bachelorette live on either Hulu + Live or fuboTV. Katie, a sex-positive fan favorite from Matt James’ Bachelor season (the one who brought a vibrator on night one, as zero of the promo materials will allow us to forget), will begin her search for love.

With Thurston, a 31-year-old bank marketing manager from Renton, Washington, we’re in for a no-nonsense attitude that quickly won her the admiration of viewers, and we’re hoping for a season where the dramatic men are sent packing immediately. Going in on night one, she has 29 suitors and one mystery guy, who will undoubtably shake things up when he’s revealed.

She isn’t completely going at this alone though — she’ll have some help from two former Bachelorettes, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams, who will help guide her through this unique experience. Former host Chris Harrison has stepped down after his controversial interview with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, and though he’s reportedly hoping to return for The Bachelor, Bristowe and Adams will be hosting this season for now.

“I couldn’t have done it without them,” Thurston told HollywoodLife. “They became sisters to me in ways that no one ever could. They definitely let me navigate my relationships on my own, but there’s a moment where I really think I need to leave and stop — I just couldn’t do it anymore. They helped me reset and motivated me to continue to move forward.”

How to Watch the 2021 Premiere of The Bachelorette Tonight

Tune into The Bachelorette via Hulu + Live. You can test out Hulu + Live for free for one week, thanks to their free trial. You can watch all of the drama unfold in real time and also have access to Hulu original shows and movies, along with sporting events and major TV channels.

You can watch The Bachelorette with fuboTV. With fuboTV, you can stream your favorite TV shows on networks like ABC, CBS, Bravo and more. The streaming service offers a 7-day free trial, so you can see if the service is a fit for you.

