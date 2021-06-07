Porn Star Stormy Daniels Just Offered More Evidence That Donald Trump Paid to Cover Up Their Affair

Porn star Stormy Daniels continues to be a thorn in Donald Trump’s side and now that there are New York State and Manhattan criminal investigations going on, she’s ready to testify. Even though she’s not backing down against the former president, prosecutors in both cases haven’t exactly been knocking down her door for her evidence — which may be why the Full Disclosure author chose to broadcast exactly what evidence she has on CNN in case they change their minds.

In an interview on CNN’s New Day on Monday, Daniels said she “would love nothing more” than a day in court to help take Trump down. It’s no doubt that she wants to share her story with prosecutors after she was paid $130,000 of hush money from Trump’s then-personal lawyer Michael Cohen. According to both Daniels and Cohen, they wanted to make sure she stayed silent about her 2006 affair with him before the 2016 presidential election. Cohen was later disbarred and is currently finishing up his three-year prison sentence for lying to Congress and for campaign finance violations related to payouts to porn star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal, both of whom Trump But Daniels thinks Trump has to pay for his crimes, too.

Stormy Daniels says her attorney has been in contact with New York investigators as part of their investigation into former President Trump and his company.https://t.co/HPA0VU5VQp pic.twitter.com/bQ0uhQ7q8Y — New Day (@NewDay) June 7, 2021

“I would tell them everything I know. I would tell them that I was approached,” she told CNN. “I would tell them that I have evidence that the money came from an account set up by Donald Trump or at the direction of Donald Trump.” The adult film actress is not alone in her quest because she’s happy to team up with Cohen to help take him down. “I remain ready, willing and able to fully cooperate with #SDNY @SDNYnews on any prosecution of #Trump, Weisselberg, etc.. including but not limited to the @StormyDaniels hush money payment scheme directed by and for the benefit of Trump for which I was convicted and sentenced,” tweeted the former lawyer last week. “Same,” added Daniels in a quoted retweet.

With the former Trump ally teaming up with one of his mistresses to help secure a criminal conviction, who needs enemies? Daniels’ lawyer has made sure to reach out to the prosecutors because she is an open book when it comes to the affair and the money she received for her silence. “You know, I have all the original forms and e-mails and wire transcripts and all of that stuff, and I’m happy to turn it over to the — anybody who needs it, honestly,” she shared with CNN.

Trump has continued to deny that he had an affair with Daniels, yet he did reimburse Cohen for that $130,000 payment given to the porn star. That is one avenue prosecutors may research further and that’s where Daniels’ testimony could come into play. It’s a lot of heat for the former president to be dealing with, especially since the porn star issue is only one small part of the lengthy criminal investigation.

