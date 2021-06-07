Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Son Archie Is Already a Very Involved Big Brother to Baby Sister Lilibet

Congratulations are due to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who welcomed their baby girl, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, this past week. We still can’t get over their sweet nod to the Queen and Princess Diana through her name — and we also cannot stop wondering if she looks like their firstborn, Archie, and how they’re both getting along. Preparing little ones for the addition of a new sibling is never easy, as it can be confusing and frustrating for young children to see their parents’ attention shift and jealousy can easily occur. That being said, it seems that Archie is adjusting pretty well. Apparently, he’s already very involved and we couldn’t be more excited for Meghan and Harry. I mean seriously, are we even surprised that he has a sweet loving demeanor just like his parents?

A source shared with Us Weekly that “Archie absolutely adores his little sister and gives her lots of kisses.” He’s also apparently training to be a little babysitter already. “He’s held her with the help of his parents,” the source shared.

Okay, we need some pictures of the two of these together ASAP — we have a feeling it’s a total cuteness overload. It seems like Meghan and Harry prepared Archie really well for the arrival of his younger sister, as they tried “to give Archie all the attention he can handle right now” before her birth, according to an April Us Weekly source.

We couldn’t be happier for the couple and their cozy little family!

