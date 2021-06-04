Actress Jenna Dewan took a trip down mommy memory lane, courtesy of her phone, and luckily for us, she decided to share! The actress posted an adorable “throwback Thursday” post on Instagram yesterday of her and Channing Tatum’s daughter, Everly, as an infant. And her diaper- and shoe-clad baby girl is just too, too sweet! Take a look for yourself:

Related story Maren Morris Opens Up About How Having a Baby Changed Her Boobs

“Look at this #tbt my phone just showed me,” Dewan captioned the sweet snapshot. “What a slice of life here. I love being a mama,” she continued, concluding her touching tribute with a heart and crying face emoji.

In the image, the Step Up star is in the midst of having her hair styled while Everly, whom she shares with her ex-husband Channing Tatum, plays with hair curlers on her lap. Everly dons only a diaper and pink, polka-dotted elephant slippers, proving she’s been fashionable since day one.

Today, Everly is 8 years old, and while Dewan did share this super cute moment of her feeding a kangaroo last month — and then an 8th birthday tribute earlier this week — we rarely get to see pictures of Everly quite so young! And since Dewan does often post pictures of her newborn son Callum, whom she shares with fiancé Steve Kazee, an exclusive peek of Everly as a baby is really quite the treat.

Multiple friends and followers reacted to the post, raving over how cute it was, because of course. “I tried to double like that it’s so cute,” Katharine Foster commented. “Can’t handle this,” said Nikki Reed, followed by a heart eyes emoji. Kate Mara dropped a crying emoji, writing “the best,” and a speechless Odette Annable simply responded with several heart-eye emojis.

We concur.

Before you go, click here for all the celebrities who welcomed babies in 2021.