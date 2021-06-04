President Joe Biden may not have tweeted a “happy birthday” message for his beloved wife, first lady Jill Biden, on her 70th birthday yesterday, but we’re pleased to report that he had a good excuse. It turns out the President celebrated his wife of nearly 44 years in a much more meaningful way: With some much-deserved downtime in the form of a private beach vacation!

Per PEOPLE, the first couple took a rare mid-week excursion to their vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, to celebrate Dr. Biden’s milestone birthday. It was the first time the President and first lady have had a chance to visit their beach home since President Biden took office this year, which is a big deal — especially for Dr. Biden.

“Anyone who knows the first lady knows how much she enjoys her time at home in Rehoboth,” Dr. Biden’s press secretary Michael LaRosa told CNN.

The first lady was already at the beach house when President Biden arrived on Wednesday evening, according to AP. Then on Thursday, June 3, which was the First Lady’s actual birthday, the pair was spotted leisurely bike-riding around the beach. According to journalists traveling with the President, the weather was sunny and a warm 79 degrees. (Jealous!)

But Dr. Biden has more to celebrate than just her birthday. Just a few weeks ago, the first lady, who teaches English at Northern Virginia Community College, finished teaching for the semester. And seeing as Dr. Biden will not be teaching in the summer, it seems she’s officially on summer break!

A beach vacation, and subsequent summer holiday, are just what Dr. Biden — and all teachers — deserve this year. Happy birthday and summer, Dr. Biden!

