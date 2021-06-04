Madonna Celebrates Her Dad’s 90th Birthday with Rare Family Photos at His Vineyard

Madonna shared the sweetest photos to honor her dad, Silvio Ciccone, on his 90th birthday. The pop star and five of her six kids, Lourdes Leon, 24, David Banda, 15, Mercy James, 15, and 8-year-old twins Stella and Estere, joined him to celebrate the festivities on the Ciccone Vineyard in Suttons Bay, Michigan. Son Rocco Ritchie, 20, did not appear to be in attendance with the rest of his family.

The “Vogue” singer posted an Instagram video collage of images from their time together — and it was all pretty wholesome. From opening presents to cartwheels on the grass, the party looked like any birthday celebration of any family in America. OK, maybe having Madonna there makes it a little extra. The most striking photo in the bunch is the first one with the mom-of-six embracing her dad and looking soulfully at the camera. You can see how much she loves her father.

“My father is a survivor growing up as an Italian Immigrant in the US and living thru many traumas but always working hard for everything he had.” she captioned her post. “He taught me the importance of hard work and earning one’s way in life………….Again I thank you. 🙏🏼 It was so special to spend your 90th birthday with you and my children in your vineyard. 🍇🎂🍷🎉♥️.”

After Madonna lost her mother to breast cancer when she was only five years old, Ciccone became a guiding force in her life — even if they didn’t always see eye to eye. Her father famously asked her to “tone it down a bit” during a performance in her 1991 documentary Madonna: Truth or Dare, but of course, she wouldn’t budge. “For you? No, because that would be compromising my artistic integrity,” she responded, per IMDb.

With those tense days behind them, Madonna is soaking in every single moment with him in his advanced years — and it looks like the grandkids are giving him all of the love he deserves.

