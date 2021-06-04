Kim Kardashian Breaks Down, Feels Like ‘Failure’ & ‘Loser’ Over Marriage Problems With Kanye

As Keeping Up With the Kardashians came closer to its final days of filming, so too did the couple formerly known as “Kimye.” Last night’s heartbreaking episode revealed that Kim Kardashian was privately struggling with her marriage to Kanye West long before their divorce had been publicized.

“Kim has been struggling privately behind camera about her relationship and it’s tough, because Kim is clearly redirecting so much of her frustration and sadness and anger,” Khloe Kardashian told cameras via confessional. “Sometimes you just take things out on something that has nothing to do with what you’re going through.”

Later, in an attempt to address the elephant in the room, Khloe bluntly asked Kim how she and her husband were doing. “There’s no fighting,” Kim replied. “Like, now it’s all calm so I just roll with it, you know?”

But Khloe knew there was more to the story than what Kim was letting on — as any good sister would. “Kim is dealing with so much right now and it’s tough because before we left, her and Kanye had this big fight,” she disclosed.

In a flashback, Kim broke down in tears while detailing the dissolution of her marriage to sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

“He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything and I can’t,” she sobbed, noting she couldn’t move to Wyoming to be with West. “I feel like a f––king failure and it’s like a third f––king marriage. Yeah I feel like a f––king loser.”

“But I can’t even think about that,” Kim continued through tears. ”I want to be happy.”

Khloe wants the same for her sister. “[She] is one of the most incredible human beings, literally ever,” Khloe said. “She tries to protect their union at all costs but it’s hard when you carry that responsibility on your shoulders, and I just want her to take care of herself too.”

Of course, as we. all know now, Kim officially filed for divorce in February 2021, and is reportedly set to keep their joint home in Hidden Hills and act as primary caretaker to their four children.

