Audible Subscriptions Are 53% Off As An Early Prime Day Deal — Just in Time for Summer Vacation

Prime Day isn’t for another couple of weeks — June 21, to be exact — but Amazon has already rolled out a few Prime Day deals that you can take advantage of right now! Audible, Amazon’s audiobook service, is currently a whopping 53 percent off. Yes, this early Amazon Prime Day Audible deal is way too good to pass up.

Related story The Amazon Prime Day Dates Have Been Announced—& It's Happening Way Earlier Than Last Year

The Audible Premium Plus membership, which is usually $14.99 per month, is only $6.99 per month, and you get access to thousands of audiobooks and podcasts. If you’re going on a long road trip this summer or want to spend your days by a body of water (even if it’s just your kids’ inflatable pool) listening to a beach read, you’ll want an Audible subscription. Think about how many books you’ll be able to listen to this summer.

Each month, you get one premium credit to download and keep any book in the Audible library — and that includes bestsellers. Even if you choose to end your subscription, you’ll still be able to any of those premium credit books you downloaded. You’ll also get a 30 percent discount on other Audible titles.

If you want to get in on these great deals but don’t have Amazon Prime, you can sign up here to try Prime for 30 days for free. In addition to access to Prime Day, you get free two-shipping and Amazon’s streaming service, Amazon Prime Video. After the free trial is over, Prime will cost $12.99 per month.

Looking for more Prime deals? We’ve got the scoop and have found a few discounted goodies you can add to your cart right now.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Audible Prime Day Deal

Courtesy of Amazon.

Listen to hit best-sellers like The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah, classics like Pride & Prejudice or thought-provoking nonfiction books, like Atomic Habits by James Clear, with Audible’s Premium Plus membership.