President Biden’s Granddaughter Naomi Thanks ‘Statux Vax’ Pfizer For Her Summer Plans Ahead

Naomi Biden
Everyone’s anxiously awaiting the arrival of “Vax Girl Summer” — even the President’s granddaughter! Naomi Biden, the 26-year old granddaughter of President Joe Biden, enthusiastically tweeted a (branded) play on the viral phrase earlier today, proving that even political families are (impatiently) awaiting a safe(r) summer! (No pun intended with ‘viral.’) Oh, but it’s not just any Vax Girl Summer she’s boosting: it’s a #PfizerGirlSummer.

“I AM HERE FOR #PfizerGirlSummer 👏👏👏,,” the 26-year-old Columbia Law student wrote, quote tweeting her grandfather’s optimistic tweet in which he pledges a a summer “of freedom,” “of joy,” and “of get-togethers and celebrations.”

While we obviously love Naomi’s enthusiasm regarding vaccination — and especially Biden’s hopeful aspirations for the season ahead — we’re a teensy bit perplexed by Naomi specifically pointing to Pfizer. As a Moderna woman, I can’t help but have FOMO, though it’s ultimately unsurprising that Pfizer is the one she pointed to. Pfizer has earned the reputation of being the “status vax;” the dose of the elite. No one is entirely sure how or why the strange sensation originated, but Slate chronicled the phenomenon earlier this year, noting how those who received Pfizer associated the shot with the “higher class.”

“We can’t all be CEOs,” a Slate source told their “middle class” friend upon hearing they got Moderna.

The Pfizer fanaticism quickly spread on Twitter, too, with Pfizer enthusiasts sharing memes mocking the classism stemming from vaccine rivalry. We’re sure Naomi meant nothing of the sort with her otherwise innocent tweet, but a Biden stamp of approval surely won’t hurt Pfizer’s already elite reputation.

And really, at the end of the day, we’re just pleased that people are getting vaccinated!

