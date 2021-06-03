Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s Cordial Relationship Has Taken a Hit After Their Custody Case’s Latest Ruling

It sounds like there are no winners in the Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt divorce after a judge handed down a joint custody ruling that not everyone is happy with. Right now, this isn’t a story about a celebrity couple amicably co-parenting their children — it’s about a story being played out in the press by both sides.

Related story These Celebrity Moms Put Their Hollywood Careers on Hold to Stay Home With Their Kids

Both Pitt and Jolie have sources talking to the media about their thoughts and feelings in the case. The Maleficent star is reportedly “bitterly disappointed” by the recent ruling, but a source is telling Us Weekly that her “testimony lacked credibility.” The insider reports that “the decision was based on extensive testimonies from people who spent time with the kids and by highly respected professionals.”

Find out which famous couples called it quits this year. https://t.co/BJdXEsG341 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 3, 2021

But we have to look at the couple’s oldest son, Maddox, 19. After trying to protect his mother in the alleged domestic violence incident that was the catalyst for Jolie filing for divorce, he has firmly remained in her corner. The college student reportedly testified against Pitt in March during the child custody hearing for his younger siblings, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12, and it “wasn’t very flattering,” per Us Weekly.

The biggest losers in this situation are, of course, the kids because they are stuck in the middle of the situation. The teens have likely made their own informed decision while the twins may feel torn about the current state of affairs. While Pitt is “delighted” about the ruling, according to Us Weekly‘s inside source, Jolie is ready to fight back with an appeal. “She will never forgive him,” they added, “She maintains it’s far from over and still believes that justice will prevail.”

While everyone deserves a fair hearing in any custody case, it’s important to remember at the end of the day, it’s about the kids and their well-being. Let’s hope Pitt and Jolie don’t forget that as the court battle continues.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity exes who never buried the hatchet.

