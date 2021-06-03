President Joe Biden Has Been Talking to the Queen Throughout the Royal Family’s Drama With Prince Harry

With vaccination numbers increasing, millions of Americans are boarding flights for long-awaited “VAXications.” And President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are no different, as they’re scheduled to embark on some exciting international excursions of their own — and soon! According to Buckingham Palace, the Bidens are headed across the pond to meet — face-to-face (!!!) — with Queen Elizabeth II later later this month. Apparently, our POTUS has been in regular communication with the monarch over these past months of intense royal family drama after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell Oprah interview, and we’re definitely curious to know what either side might have shared about the controversy.

This upcoming continental crossover, which will be their first since Biden was elected president in 2021, is scheduled to take place on June 13 at Windsor Palace, a historic English landmark and second royal residence for Queen Elizabeth II, who especially enjoys the estate as a “weekend home.” And, of course, Windsor Palace is also where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married, but you already knew that.

Is Jill Biden's dress a response to Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview?https://t.co/mjNExdadaB — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 9, 2021

Per Huffington Post, this is hardly the Bidens’ first communication with the Queen. “The queen privately sent a note of congratulations to Biden on Inauguration Day in January,” the report notes, and “following the death of Prince Philip in April, Biden expressed his condolences to the queen.”

Meanwhile, communication between the Queen and her family and Harry and Meghan has been sparse, with the ex-royal’s latest trip to the UK for Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral ending in frosty conversations and no clear path to reconciliation.

While of course Biden doesn’t represent Harry and Meghan in any way, we can’t help but hope that one day the Bidens, Harry and Meghan, Queen Elizabeth, and even Prince William and Kate Middleton could all be in the same room together one day. It’s happened for presidents past, and we hope it can happen again.

