Meet the All-Girl Muslim Punk Band at the Heart of New Show We Are Lady Parts in This Exclusive Clip

We Are Lady Parts
Lucie Shorthouse, Faith Omole, Anjana Vasan, Juliette Motamed, and Sarah Kameela Impey in ‘We Are Lady Parts’ Credit: Laura Radford/Peacock.
Peacock’s newest British import We Are Lady Parts is the fiercely feminist — and hilarious — punk rock coming-of age-series we never knew we needed. The cutting edge comedy, created by British writer and director Nida Manzoor (best known for directing Doctor Who), follows an all-girl Muslim punk band called “Lady Parts” on their quest to recruit a nerdy microbiology Ph.D. student, Amina Hussain, as their lead guitarist with the hopes of ultimately booking a proper gig. If that’s not enough to sell you, we’re pretty sure this exclusive clip below will do the trick.

Set in London, the uproarious six part series follows the band’s at times tumultuous journey of self discovery, all seen through the eyes of guitarist Amina. Over the course of the season, the audience witnesses as the members of “Lady Parts” explore, and discover, who they really are, what they believe in, and what the power of coming together can do — all while laughing very hard, because this show is funny.

That said, We Are Lady Parts is so much more than just another imported comedy. The series is innovative in so many ways, artfully communicating universal themes of identity and belonging in completely unique voice (or shall I say, sound of punk rock). And while objectively hilarious for everyone watching, We Are Lady Parts is specifically a celebration of Muslim women, as creator Nida Manzoor intended. Inspired and informed by the experiences of real Muslim women, the cutting edge comedy tackles representation on screen in a whole new way — making everyone laugh out loud just the same.

No matter who you are — or how you feel about punk rock — We Are Lady Parts is sure to resonate with every viewer in some way.

