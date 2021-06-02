Donald Trump’s Blog Was Shut Down For One Simple Reason

If you didn’t have the opportunity to visit “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump,” you are too late. The former president’s blog has been officially shut down and the URL redirects readers to his official website, where followers can sign up for his newsletter instead. It’s just another blow to the controversial political figure, who is facing several criminal investigations in New York and Washington, D.C.

There’s only one real reason the site shut down less than a month after it launched: Not enough readers. Just as quickly as Trump senior aide Jason Miller was touting the communication platform as “a great resource to find his latest statements and highlights from his first term in office,” per Twitter, he was turning around and spin-doctoring why it shut down. “It was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on,” he told CNBC via email. Uh, OK? Of course, he’s not going to own up to the failed experiment.

Donald Trump the first person to make a blog go bankrupt. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 2, 2021

Ever since Trump was banned from Twitter and Snapchat, and indefinitely suspended from Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitch, he’s struggled to get his inflammatory and headline-grabbing messages out to the public. He’s finding that without a major social media platform to utilize, the media and political followers care a whole lot less about what he has to say.

Donald Trump's blog is now called Qwitter. — Editorial & Political Cartoons (@EandPCartoons) June 2, 2021

But of course, it wouldn’t be another failed Trump business venture without a few snarky tweets to go along with the blog’s demise. Artist (and frequent Trump critic) Tony Posnanski tweeted, “Donald Trump the first person to make a blog go bankrupt.” Another user shared, “donald trump not being able to maintain a blog past one month is the most relatable thing about him.” And this tweet might win as the most clever pun, “Donald Trump‘s blog is now called Qwitter,” wrote another account.

Miller is not taking the closure of Trump’s blog lying down, he’s already promising that something more is coming down the pike. When former Nevada GOP Chairwoman Amy Tarkanian posed a question to Miller via Twitter if the scrubbed website was “a precursor to him [Trump] joining another social media platform?” the senior aide responded with an emphatic, “Yes, actually, it is. Stay tuned!”

We can’t wait.

