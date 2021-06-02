Britney Spears Released Some Surprisingly Racy Photos Rocking a Cheeky Neon Bathing Suit

Britney Spears is exploring a side we don’t often see from the pop star on Instagram — and we don’t mind it one bit. The “I’m A Slave 4 U” singer was rocking a neon yellow bathing suit that not only showed off her fit figure, but also gave us a cheeky view of her backside.

The best part about the series of photos is the tease she gives her followers. She shows off a hint of the deep, plunging neckline, which is underneath a cropped faux fur jacket because… why not? We then see her cuddled up with the jacket in the next photo and then: Bam! Yep, a shot of her butt — and she looks fabulous.

She captioned the post with lots of emojis, exclamation marks and an apology for her “blurry” photos, but we don’t think any minds at all. “YELLOW 💛💛💛 !!!! I know … pix are a little blurry but my phone kept moving around soooo that’s why 😂😂😂 !!!! I took these yesterday for fun 💚💚💚 … I never show my ass on Instagram and no … I’m not wearing a thong 😳😳😳 !!!! Oh well … here’s my ass ladies and gents 🍑🍑🍑 !!!! Enjoy 😜😜😜😉😉😉 !!!!” she wrote.

Let’s be honest, no one is complaining about her “ass on Instagram” and there were lots of positive comments from fans for their “Queen” Britney. But her social media account has been on the receiving end of scrutiny after her former makeup artist Billy Brasfield claimed to Page Six that she wasn’t writing the captions to her post, especially after the Hulu documentary, Framing Britney Spears, debuted. Reportedly, her social media manager, Cassie Petrey, is in charge of her content, but Petrey denies any involvement that is alleged by the #FreeBritney movement.

“Britney creates her own posts and writes her own captions for Instagram,” she wrote on Instagram in February. “…Britney is not ‘asking for help’ or leaving secret messages in her social media. She is literally just living life and trying to have fun on instagram.” Petrey concluded the lengthy message, “My work on Britney’s social media does not involve her conservatorship in any way. That’s a court and lawyer thing.”

That “court and lawyer thing” for her conservatorship continues on June 23, but for now, we can all enjoy Spears’ posts because we love this sassy side to her.

