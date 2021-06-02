Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Let Los Angeles Know They’re Back Together With This PDA-Heavy Date

We are pleased to report that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s iconic yet unexpected 2021 reunion is still going strong, and that the unpredictable pairing (speaking from this decade, at least) isn’t holding back when it comes to PDA. Bennifer 2.0 is also apparently quite well fed.

Per Page Six’s new snaps (see photos here), Bennifer Take Two was spotted romantically embracing in Los Angeles earlier this week, en route to a dreamy dinner date at Wolfgang Puck’s brand-new rooftop restaurant, Merois. Bennifer’s bodies were practically inseparable while walking into the eatery, and a source even reported seeing Lopez “nuzzle her head” into Affleck’s chest as they walked to the restaurant from the car, which Affleck personally drove. (We love a designated driver!)

The pair only repositioned when it came time to actually enter the establishment, opting to hold hands for their official arrival instead.

Located atop the luxury Pendry Hotel on Sunset Boulevard, their evening’s restaurant features a sophisticated menu and serves elevated Japanese, Southeast Asian and French/California cuisines. The interior looks like it fell out of the Titanic then was immediately blasted by a 2021 makeover (not unlike Bennifer), looking out onto scenic views of the city of angels. SIGH.

Hm, feeling legitimate envy over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship was definitely not on my pandemic bingo card…but I think it’s safe to say that Bennifer’s back, baby — and they don’t care who sees it.

…Does that mean it’s time to invest in some new Juicy sweatsuits, too?

