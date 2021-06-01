Paulina Porizkova Has the Sexiest String Bikini Body in This Photo From Her Trip With ‘Someone Special’

If there’s anyone who is living by the mantra that “age is just a number,” it’s Paulina Porizkova. The supermodel teased us with not only a smokin’ hot bikini photo, but she also mentioned that a “someone special” is with her on vacation. Cough, cough — Aaron Sorkin.

The couple made a pretty spectacular debut on the Oscars red carpet in late April, which was only their second date. That’s some major pressure, but it’s also a guarantee that your date is totally in to you if they want you to be their plus one on Hollywood’s biggest night. So things are nicely progressing to the vacation stage of the relationship and Porizkova is rewarding us all with her gold string bikini photo and reminding all why she was a part of Sports Illustrated‘s Swimsuit issue for years.

We don’t know exactly where she’s on vacation, but the picturesque beachside spot was a perfect place to show off her “no longer fashionable” bikini. “A vacation pic: doing my best impersonation of a wood pillar. In a string bikini,” she captioned the photo. “This one is probably about five years old, but it’s become a recent favorite. This is why I hold on to all my clothing, I always seem to like it better a few years down the line. When it’s no longer fashionable or worn by everyone. 😜”

Porizkova is joining the list of supermodels over the age 50, who are celebrating life in the best way possible. (Did you see those lingerie photos of Helena Christensen and Brooke Shields?) Don’t let society dictate how you are supposed to feel or look or act — there’s so much living to do at any age.

