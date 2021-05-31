Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Shares Rare Photo with Fast & Furious Family Member Vin Diesel

It’s so sweet to see that in the wake of losing her dad, Paul Walker, almost eight years ago in a car crash, Meadow Walker has found a father figure in her father’s former Fast & Furious co-star, Vin Diesel. The 22-year-old model shared a beautiful black-and-white photo of her, Diesel and his 13-year-old daughter Hania “Similce” Sinclair.

Meadow has her arms wrapped around the action star as they all look off wistfully into the distance. She simply captioned the photo, “family <3.” Diesel felt the same way about his best buddy’s daughter and replied, “All love, Always.” This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the public declarations of affection between the two families, it’s been going on for years, and we love every minute of it.

When Meadow turned 21 years old in 2019, Diesel gave her a special shoutout on the milestone birthday. “I could say that I am so proud of the person you are becoming… but the truth is I have always been proud of you,” he wrote on Instagram. What makes us so weepy is that Diesel seems to understand what Meadow lost when her dad passed away. He’s tried to be there for her through thick and through thin. We have a soft spot for the Guardians of the Galaxy star for his constant presence in a young woman’s life after such a tragedy.

Diesel even makes sure to acknowledge Paul’s birthday each year to remind everyone of how much he meant to him. In 2019, his caption revealed just how united the two families are. “Guess what message I woke up to… your daughter,” Diesel wrote on Instagram. “Meadow sending me love on this day. Wow, she knows me so well. She has your heart. Happy birthday… it’s amazing, but somehow you continue to make the world a better place.”

Messages like that hit hard and make you realize what a big hole Paul left in the world when he passed — but Meadow is stepping up and continuing his incredible legacy.

