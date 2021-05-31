Prince Harry Is Being Asked to Give Up Royal Titles From Someone Other Than Piers Morgan

It isn’t a day of royal family news unless there’s some expert out there criticizing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for the umpteenth time. So today, we are here to talk about the U.K. Change.org petition that is demanding that the Duke of Sussex hand over those royal titles so that he can “indulge his personal beliefs” and just call himself a private citizen once and for all.

The petition was started by royal expert Lady Colin Campbell, who wrote the book, Meghan and Harry: The Real Story. She aims her message solely at Harry; there isn’t even a mention of the Duchess of Sussex. “I started it (the petition) because I think it’s the right thing to do,” she told The Daily Star, via the Independent. “I have spoken to people, many people, who think it’s the right thing to do and it is the solution.” As of right now, almost 35,000 people agree with her.

Lady Campbell’s message to Harry isn’t vicious, though. She’s making her thoughts known because she believes that if he hands in his titles, it “will resolve conflicts that would otherwise be inevitable.” She wants him “to enjoy the credit of having put both national and international interests above his own, personal ones” and allow him to gain the “respect that he otherwise will not enjoy,” according to the petition.

The royal author isn’t the only one calling for Harry to step down from his royal titles — Piers Morgan has been squawking about the same thing. He told The Sun wants the stateside couple to be “stripped of their titles” for “trashing the institution and causing a lot of damage in the Commonwealth.” We think that the last person Harry and Meghan will be listening to is the controversial talk show host.

It’s unlikely that Harry will give up his royal titles, and perhaps, her petition should be directed at Queen Elizabeth, who is the sole decision-maker in these situations. If the Queen didn’t force Prince Andrew to give up his title for his association with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, then Harry is certainly in the clear. Right?

