Kate Hudson Didn’t Exactly Give Matthew McConaughey a Ringing Endorsement in Possible Texas Governor Run

We’re not sure Matthew McConaughey should count on Kate Hudson for an endorsement if he decides to run for governor of Texas. We know that the Oscar winner has been flirting with the idea for some time now, but his How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days co-star had no clue he was even considering a career in politics.

Related story All the Best & Most Shocking Celebrity Memoirs You Can Read Right Now

Hudson has Rob Lowe to thank for informing her in on McConaughey’s political aspirations. She was on his podcast, Literally! With Rob Lowe, when he asked her if she would endorse his Texas campaign if he decided to run for governor. Well, it’s probably the first time we have ever heard the normally natural conversationalist go silent. Lowe made sure everyone noticed the uncomfortable moment by pointing out, “That was a long pause. Can I just say, for the record, that was a very long pause?”

Hudson needed a moment to gather her thoughts and digest the big news. “Sorry, hold on,” she told Lowe. “Let me just take a sip of my [drink]. I have not heard this. This is the first I’m hearing of McConaughey getting into politics.” She didn’t get off to the best start with her endorsement calling him “a really interesting guy” — we are not sure that would be a great campaign slogan. Once she collected herself, the Fabletics spokesperson said that voters probably “wouldn’t get a politician who would care as much as he does,” but then she fell off the rails again.

“I think he’s very authentic in how much heart, um, but the governor of Texas is a big job,” she added. “I mean, is that what we’re talking about? The governor of Texas?… Oh, wow.” LOL. We’re guessing Hudson won’t be the first celebrity McConaughey calls to give him a campaign shout out if he does decide to dive into politics. Maybe Hudson has a lot of not-safe-for-politics stories from their days as co-stars? That’s probably where her head was when Lowe was fishing for a campaign endorsement for the former True Detective star.

McConaughey hasn’t officially announced anything, but it was a hot topic of conversation while he was promoting his memoir, Greenlights, last fall, and he’s doing well in the polls if he were to run as Democrat. But do we really know anything about his political stances? He’s railed against the left and the right over the past year, so maybe he’s going the independent route — if he runs.

Before you go, click here to see celebrities who have run for office.

