Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler’s Divorce Held Up with Uncommon James Brand Dispute

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have managed to find a peaceful place when it comes to co-parenting their three kids, sons, Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 7, and daughter Taylor, 5, but it looks like their divorce has hit a snag when it comes to finances. The former NFL player wants a slice (a big slice) of his ex-wife’s Uncommon James brand — we’re talking 50-percent ownership, according to TMZ.

Throughout their E! reality show, Very Cavallari, the perception was that the former Hills star’s business was all hers; she was running the show while Cutler was enjoying retirement and his farm animals. According to TMZ’s source, he believes he’s entitled to half of the business because it was launched during their marriage. It’s easy to react and think that Cutler deserves nothing from her jewelry and fashion line, but fans are also claiming that he provided the seed money for Cavallari to get her dreams off the ground.

One Twitter account claimed, “He definitely helped fund it & the name of the company was also his idea..she stated this on the show, sorry Kristin but if it was the other way around she’d be asking for it too.” This could be why the former football star is asking for his share in the divorce, but other fans are clearly #TeamCavallari in this fight. “She’s running a business and Jay is getting in the way of it,” another user chimed in.

Cavallari is pushing back on any of her former husband’s claims to her business, but there is going to be a lot of evidence when it comes to their reality show. His lawyer may be combing through the video archives to show how he guided her as the business grew — whether it was financial or emotional support. Let’s also hope they are doing their best to keep their co-parenting relationship healthy for the sake of their children because financial issues can get very tricky — and this one is a big (and public) fight.

