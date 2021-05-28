Prince Harry Found Out About Prince Philip’s Death in a Very Dramatic Way Involving Law Enforcement

There’s a new report surrounding Prince Philip’s death and how Prince Harry found out that his grandfather had passed is adding a new layer to the ongoing family feud. With the former senior royal living eight time zones away from the U.K., Harry and Meghan Markle were sleeping when the palace tried to reach him about the sad news.

TMZ is reporting that a representative from the U.S. Embassy tried to reach the Duke of Sussex by phone around 3 a.m. PST on April 9, but was having no luck because it was the middle of the night. That’s when the mission was escalated to include the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department, who were contacted by the embassy to send an officer to his Montecito, California estate. Law enforcement spoke to Harry’s security team and relayed the message that he needed to call the U.S. Embassy as soon as possible.

The palace likely wanted to make sure Prince Harry had the information before he heard it in the press. With the ongoing tense family relations, the last thing they needed was an additional issue causing any more pressure to an explosive situation. The stateside royal was able to hear the news personally before it reached media in the U.S., but just because his family extended that courtesy to Harry does not mean his trip back home for the funeral went well.

The two-hour meeting between Harry, Prince Charles and Prince William was deemed “unproductive” and over time, the rift has only grown due to the family’s resentment about the personal stories aired on Harry’s Apple TV + series, The Me You Can’t See. “There is a lot to be unraveled here. This is a falling-out that has gone on for a long time,” royal biographer Penny Junor told The Sun. “They need the time, space and the trust.”

The next family get-together is looming with the July 1 statue unveiling in honor of Princess Diana’s 60th birthday. Harry is expected to be there, but the media will be watching every royal move as the family feud continues.

