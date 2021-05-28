Alex Rodriguez Reportedly Tried to Rebound with Madison LeCroy Amid Jennifer Lopez Breakup

Oh, A-Rod, this Jennifer Lopez breakup has been messy for you. It can’t be easy for Alex Rodriguez to see his ex with Ben Affleck every time he jumps on social media, but his latest reported move screams “rebound” to us — and it’s not a great look.

According to the U.S. Sun, the former MLB star “reached out” to Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy to sniff around and see if she was interested. Remember, his DMs to the reality star are what supposedly was the catalyst for his troubles with Lopez. The publication’s source shared that Lopez’s ex “wanted to hang out at the PGA Championship in South Carolina last week” because “he knew she’d be there and he had friends there, so it was a good excuse to be in the same place.” Or was it a good place to be spotted by the paparazzi? We see your game strategy, A-Rod.

LeCroy, whose FaceTime calls to Rodriguez might have been the nail in the coffin for his engagement, stayed far away from the drama this time. The source said she ”always rolled her eyes and ignored him” with his recent attempts because “she definitely does not want a relationship with him” and “she’s completely over it.”

Rodriguez did not attend the PGA Championship, but his spokesperson, Ron Berkowitz, definitely had something to say to Page Six. “I’m not sure who’s looking to benefit from these types of rumors and false stories. They are factually incorrect,” he said. “Alex is busy concentrating on his businesses and his family.”

As for LeCroy, she told Page Six she’s moving forward without Rodriguez and is “happy to put this in my past.” As for Rodriguez, he should give up that sliding into DMs hobby and stop worrying about matching Bennifer’s PR game.

