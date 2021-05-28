Jennifer Gates Takes a Pause on Medical School Exam Amid Parents Bill & Melinda Gates Divorce

If there’s anything people learned during the pandemic, it was to take care of their mental health. That’s exactly what Jennifer Gates is doing amid a stressful spring with her medical school studies and her parents, Bill and Melinda Gates’, divorce. She’s going to take a temporary pause on her medical licensing exam “to rest and recharge.”

Related story Exclusive: Melinda Gates' Divorce Settlement Could Be Dependent on Her Silence About Bill Gates & Jeffrey Epstein

Jennifer, who was set to take her STEP 1 US Medical Licensing Examination in June, just finished her second year of medical school while also planning a wedding to equestrian Nayel Nassar. She shared the news with her followers on Instagram with a quote by author Caroline Myss, “Always go with the choice that scares you the most, because that’s the one that is going to help you grow.”

Jennifer explained that she was fighting between her instinct and intuition when it came to the big exam. “Despite my instinct to keep working harder and push through to take this exam in June, my intuition was telling me to take a step back: I knew I needed to give myself a break to rest and recharge,” she wrote. The 25-year-old medical student added that it was a difficult choice because she’s “so used to leaning in to the hustle.”

While she doesn’t mention the exact reasons why she is waiting a year to take the exam, it would be easy to understand that the stress from her parents’ headline-generating divorce could have played into her decision. Even though she has remained close to both Bill and Melinda, Jennifer may want to make sure she is laser-focused for such a big step in her medical career.

She seemed relieved by her announcement revealing that she was “looking forward to slowing down a bit over the next couple weeks” and sent good wishes to her fellow M.D. candidates taking the test next month. It probably wasn’t an easy piece of news to share with everyone, given the high expectations placed on medical students, but hopefully, by next year, the media distractions about her parents’ marriage will be history.

Before you go, click here for all the celebrity splits and divorces we never saw coming.

