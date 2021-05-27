Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s First Instagram Couple Photo Is Already in the Works

It’s happening, people! Bennifer Version 2.0 is planning to become Instagram official. In fact, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were going to make their social media debut last month, but the paparazzi beat them to the punch by sharing their own pics of the couple in a Miami rental home.

According to a source who spoke to Page Six, in April Lopez and Affleck had planned to announce their conscious recoupling with their own Instagram photo of them together. But the paparazzi captured shots of Affleck dropping off his car at the Hotel Bel-Air before trying to sneak his way to JLo’s nearby home undetected, and the two changed their minds.

“He stayed at her house [in April], and she was planning to make an announcement that they are back together on Instagram. It’s all about timing with her,” the source told Page Six.

Criticizing Ben Affleck for his cigarette habit is mean and silly.https://t.co/hGnI2fl285 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 27, 2021

So, while the alleged couple has not officially confirmed their reunion, it sounds like they may be planning an Instagram couple pic, and just waiting for the right moment to release it. Between their vacation to Montana, relaxing time in Miami, and trips to the gym together, Bennifer has had lots of options to take cute selfies as they seem practically inseparable. Dare we dream they post a multi-photo Instagram post chronicling their renewed romance?! Whatever the photo is, based on JLo’s perfectly curated social media presence, we expect it to be incredibly well-styled and to showcase the two looking gorgeous and in love.

Fingers crossed that Bennifer 2.0 doesn’t fizzle out faster than the first time around. The couple first started dating in 2002, getting engaged quickly, but called off the wedding in 2003 and broke up in 2004. And one source told Page Six, “These are people who don’t like to be alone, and she really likes him. They have a long history there.”

That doesn’t sound … great? Maybe this is just a rebound from Lopez’s recent breakup with Alex Rodriguez, who had just this to say about his former love’s new relationship with a Boston Red Sox fan:

“Go Yankees.”

