Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Coming for Harry & Meghan’s Relatable Energy in These Scotland Photos

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s tour of Scotland has been a success for one main reason — they are doing relatable things. Whether it’s Kate’s hilarious DJ attempt or William enjoying a cute flirty exchange with a 96-year-old woman at a residential home, fans are responding to their “royals are just like us” energy. It’s a play that is straight out of the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle playbook.

Related story Prince William Didn’t Sugarcoat This Reaction to Kate Middleton’s Hilariously Awful DJ Attempt

While royalists in the U.K. may not feel the same way about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the couple is winning with their down-to-earth media strategy in the U.S. They’ve found meaningful ways for their Archewell foundation to make an impact early on and Harry’s mental health platform is a topic many understand, especially coming out of an unprecedented pandemic. If that’s a flex the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are adopting from their stateside family members, we are OK with that — it’s a great way to influence public perception after a media storm of family feud headlines.

We love seeing Kate casually donning a pair of sneakers and competing against William (dressed a little less hip than Kate) on the tennis court at a youth program. And who doesn’t want to watch a fairy tale come to life as the duo returns to St. Andrew’s University where they fell in love? These are the moments we love to see because it shows them looking relaxed, happy, and honestly enjoying their royal service.

Fans are responding to this more casual approach, too. A fan on Instagram commented on their St. Andrew’s visit, “Look at the sheer enjoyment on both their faces! An absolutely fantastic couple and a huge asset to the country.” Another user chimed in, “I love seeing them work together and laughing!!” These are the reactions the Cambridges want to see, especially as they set the stage for their time on the throne. By embracing social media and showing off their relatable side, they are proving that Harry and Meghan have a strategy that works well — for all of the royal family.

Before you go, click here to see all of Kate Middleton’s best hair looks as a royal.

