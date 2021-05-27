Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Newsletters
Newsletters

Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Coming for Harry & Meghan’s Relatable Energy in These Scotland Photos

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
Kate Middleton, Prince William James Whatling / MEGA.
Kate Middleton at Badminton Horse Trials.
Kate Middleton, girlfriend of Britain Prince
FILE - In this Friday April
Sovereigns Parade at Sandhurst Military Acadamy
View Gallery 8 Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s tour of Scotland has been a success for one main reason — they are doing relatable things. Whether it’s Kate’s hilarious DJ attempt or William enjoying a cute flirty exchange with a 96-year-old woman at a residential home, fans are responding to their “royals are just like us” energy. It’s a play that is straight out of the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle playbook.

While royalists in the U.K. may not feel the same way about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the couple is winning with their down-to-earth media strategy in the U.S. They’ve found meaningful ways for their Archewell foundation to make an impact early on and Harry’s mental health platform is a topic many understand, especially coming out of an unprecedented pandemic. If that’s a flex the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are adopting from their stateside family members, we are OK with that — it’s a great way to influence public perception after a media storm of family feud headlines.

 

We love seeing Kate casually donning a pair of sneakers and competing against William (dressed a little less hip than Kate) on the tennis court at a youth program. And who doesn’t want to watch a fairy tale come to life as the duo returns to St. Andrew’s University where they fell in love? These are the moments we love to see because it shows them looking relaxed, happy, and honestly enjoying their royal service.

Shop These Royal Tell-All Books
Prince William, Kate Middleton Are Relatable
'Finding Freedom' $11.15 Buy now
Royals At War
Royals at War $12.99 Buy now
On Duty With The Queen
'On Duty With the Queen' $11.12 Buy now
The Diana Chronicles
'The Diana Chronicles' $15.39 Buy now
'Meghan A Hollywood Princess'
'Meghan: A Hollywood Princess' $10.00 Buy now

Fans are responding to this more casual approach, too. A fan on Instagram commented on their St. Andrew’s visit, “Look at the sheer enjoyment on both their faces! An absolutely fantastic couple and a huge asset to the country.” Another user chimed in, “I love seeing them work together and laughing!!” These are the reactions the Cambridges want to see, especially as they set the stage for their time on the throne. By embracing social media and showing off their relatable side, they are proving that Harry and Meghan have a strategy that works well — for all of the royal family.

Before you go, click here to see all of Kate Middleton’s best hair looks as a royal.
Prince William, Kate Middleton

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 SheKnows Media, LLC, a subsidiary of Penske Business Media, LLC.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad