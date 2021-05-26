Channing Tatum Posted a Really, Really Naked Photo You’ll Want To See For Yourself

Channing Tatum, the star of seminal films like Magic Mike and children’s book author of The One and Only Sparkella, is giving us a lot to look forward to today with a steamy new naked picture from the trailer of his upcoming movie Lost City of D. And when we say naked, we mean really naked — or, as he puts it, “a-hole naked.” No coy covered-up nudes for this star, just a full-frontal view of his chiseled eight-pack in eye-watering detail. Don’t blame us if it’s hard to focus on anything else for a while.

Here’s how Tatum captioned his little treat for fans: “You know when you in the make-up trailer a–hole naked holding a towel over your junk you about to do some s–t on set that you gonna have to prepare ya mama for before she see the movie #lostcityofd.”

Channing Tatum’s Instagram story Channing Tatum/Instagram.

“And yes I’m flexing so hard I got a cramp,” he adds — which doesn’t make what we’re looking at any less impressive.

As for this Lost City of D: according to IMDb, Tatum is starring in this movie as a cover model for reclusive romance novelist Sandra Bullock — with whom he gets swept up in a jungle kidnapping adventure that includes Brad Pitt, Danielle Radcliffe, and Patti Harrison. A Bullock-Tatum rom-com is everything we didn’t know we needed, and wow, did Tatum get into romance novel cover model shape for this one. It’s a tale as old as time, the romance novelist and the cover model…and one Tatum’s mama may want to skip altogether.

