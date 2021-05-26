The Friends Reunion Is Finally Coming Out — Here’s How to Watch

The day is finally (almost) here. If you’re as obsessed with Friends as we are, then you’ve probably been closely following the show ever since it was announced that there was in fact going to be a reunion special (and a highly-paid one at that). You’ve probably also seen the trailer, and yes, all of our favorite cast members will be there — Jennifer Anniston, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry. Although it feels like it’s been years since the announcement, in less than a week (eep!) the reunion is going to air. All we have to say is that we are glad the finale wasn’t the end of seeing this group together — instead, it seems they were just on a break.

So, how exactly can you watch it? Well, although the original was aired on cable, you’ll have to…pivot…to HBO Max.

How to Watch Friends: The Reunion

You can currently only watch Friends: The Reunion on HBO’s streaming platform, HBO Max, when it comes out on Thursday, May 27 at 3 a.m. ET. It costs $14.99 a month and trust us, they’ve got tons of classics. From Game of Thrones to Sex and the City and even The Sopranos, there’s something for everyone. Our favorite part of the subscription is the number of new releases that are planned to premiere on the platform, like Space Jame: A New Legacy and In The Heights. Who doesn’t want to watch a new release from the comfort and safety of their own home the day it comes out? Especially when that includes the Friends reunion.

