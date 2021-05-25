Prince William Is Going All Out to Charm the Public in This Flirty Video From a Recent Royal Visit

Prince William is turning on the charm during his tour of Scotland, but don’t worry, Kate Middleton isn’t concerned about his blatant flirting while he meets with the residents of Queens Bay Lodge Care Home in Edinburgh. He found himself enjoying the company of 96-year-old Betty Magee and her granddaughter, Kimberley Anderson. That’s when the conversation turned very playful.

“It’s customary in these parts to give a lady a kiss on the cheek,” Magee coyly said to the Duke of Cambridge, per People. He bantered back, “Oh, you are sweet. You’ll make me blush. When the rules relax more, I will come back and give you a kiss on the cheek, Betty.”

More of the conversation can be seen on the Cambridge’s official Instagram account, where a staff member at the residential home steps in to continue the joke, “Could you stop flirting with my residents?” “Sorry,” William laughed in response. “I’m trying not to — I’m not sure who’s flirting more.” The entire tour has shown a markedly different side of the royal, who has been downright emotional at times and much more relaxed than we have seen him in years. We’re wondering if he’s taking a page from Prince Harry’s playbook of leading with heart — and we have to say, it’s a side we like to see from Princess Diana’s oldest son.

Things are going to heat up even more when William and Kate head back to their alma mater, St. Andrew’s University, where they first met. This could be a sweet, nostalgic trip for the couple, who recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. The perfectly timed photo opportunity is a great way for the press to forget that there’s a royal feud still happening and refocus the narrative on the future King and Queen of England.

