Prince William Didn’t Sugarcoat This Reaction to Kate Middleton’s Hilariously Awful DJ Attempt

Following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s bombshell Oprah interview, there has definitely been some extra media attention and popularity surrounding the royal family. We have a feeling that Kate Middleton and Prince William may be feeling the pressure to act perfectly whilst in public ever since. But we personally love to see little moments between the couple that make them feel relatable, and well, not so perfect (who remembers Kate’s hilarious reaction to losing this sailing competition?). A video on social media during their recent royal visit to Scotland showed Kate attempting to create a DJ set and William’s reaction is honestly hilarious…let’s just say that DJing isn’t exactly one of Kate’s specialties.

The video was shared on their official Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Instagram page with the caption, “Can rule out a music career 😂 Keep up the incredible work Scottish Violence Reduction Unit and please do delete that music…” The exchange between Kate and William was seriously so adorable. She looked back at him after creating the beat and they both burst out laughing. Kate then proceeded to plug her ears while William chimed in with: “Please turn that off it’s hurting my ears.”

“Delete it, delete it, delete it,” begged Kate as they left together.

Their playful teasing is one of the reasons we love the couple. It makes them seem down-to-earth and fun. And who knows, now that Kate and William have launched a YouTube channel intended to capture more personal moments like these, we may be seeing a lot more like this.

