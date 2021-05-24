Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Best Photos of Psalm, Chicago, Saint, & North West Growing Up

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage may no longer be intact after her Feb. 2021 divorce filing, but their family will continue as they raise their four kids: their eldest daughter North West, age 7, eldest son Saint, age 5, daughter Chicago, age 3, and baby son Psalm, somehow already age 2. Viewers of Keeping Up With The Kardashians (or even casual fans of the Kar-Jenner clan) will know the importance of keeping family close when it comes to mom Kim, and her well-documented life in photos has given us a front row seat to how all that family time with her four kids plays out.

Spoiler alert: it’s adorable. Saint and Psalm are inseparable, Chicago is coming for her mama’s model poses more and more every day, and Northie is blowing us away with her confident little lady looks. The chapter of the Kardashian-West empire in which they shared a home may be closing, but these four kids are a reminder of all the good their love brought into the world and all the excitement we have to look forward to for this family. On what would have been the couple’s 7th wedding anniversary, we’re looking back on our favorite photos of the kids they both love so much.

3 Out of 4

When you have four kids under the age of 8 running around, 3 out of 4 is a big win!

Miracle on the Beach

At last, Kim K. did the impossible: captured a pic with all four kids.

Breakfast Time

Just a little peek in on the Kardashian West “morning madness.”

Saint Loves His Brother

Saint is looking at little brother Psalm with so much love!

No More Please!

This end of 2020 shot is hilarious proof that not even the Kardashian kids are always photo-perfect.

Say Cheese

Looks like both North and Chicago have inherited their mom’s love of photoshoots.

White Christmas

This Kimye family Christmas card was everything the family was about: stylish, casual, cooler than you’ll ever be.

We All Scream

Three babies in one bed! How did Kim get so lucky?

Double Trouble

Big brother Saint is giving little sis Chicago a piggy back ride and loooving it.

Photoshoot With the Cousins

“ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE” seems like the best caption for this precious pic of North and Saint West with their cousins, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s kids Mason and Penelope.

North Turns 1!

#Kidchella celebrated North West’s 1-year-old birthday and nothing less would have been appropriate.

Mr. & Mrs.

Kim and Kanye welcomed Northie in 2013, then married the following year — which meant baby #1 got to be a part of the epic ceremony.

