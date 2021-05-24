Prince William Seemed to Be Taking Cues From Prince Harry in Rare Emotional Statement on Mom Diana’s Death

With so much focus on the royal family feud, perhaps there is some good coming out of the constant play in the press — a more emotional Prince William. There’s no doubt that the palace has gone through an enormous amount of stress over the last few years with a pandemic, the loss of Prince Philip and the ongoing battle between the brothers is bound to wear anyone down. But seeing the Duke of Cambridge take a cue from his Prince Harry and openly share a touching story is nice to see.

While on a tour of Scotland this past weekend, William revealed that the country “will always have a special place in [his] heart” because he sees how his “grandmother relishes every minute she spends here.” Yet his hardest days were also spent there because it’s where he learned his mother, Princess Diana, had passed away. “I was at Balmoral [Castle] when I was told my mother had died,” he said in a BBC video. “Still in shock, I found sanctuary in the service at Crathie Kirk that very morning. And in the dark days of grief that followed, I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors. As a result, the connection I feel to Scotland will forever run deep.”

It’s rare for the public to see such a sentimental side of William — that’s normally reserved for Harry, who has always said he is his mother’s son. The Duke of Cambridge often takes his father, Prince Charles’, approach of appearing stoic, reserved and with a few hard edges. If we examine what’s really going on in this family rift, it boils right down to personalities and how they handle tragedy — Charles and William on one side and the late Diana and Harry on the other side.

“My father used to say to me, when I was younger, he used to say to both William and I, ‘Well, it was like that for me. So it’s going to be like that for you.’ That doesn’t make sense — just because you suffered it doesn’t mean that your kids have to suffer,” Harry revealed on his Apple TV + show, The Me You Can’t See. There’s no need for anyone to suffer in silence, so it was heartwarming to see William share one of his greatest tragedies, along with one of his sweetest moments — meeting wife Kate Middleton while studying at St. Andrew’s in Scotland.

“And yet alongside this painful memory, is one of great joy. Because it was here in Scotland, 20 ago this year, that I first met Catherine,” he continued. “Needless to say, the town where you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart.”

This is what we need more of from Prince William — more heart, more emotion — because it may lead him to a greater understanding of where his brother is coming from and why he needed to leave.

