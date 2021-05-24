Van Jones Gushing Over Kim Kardashian’s Legal Prowess Raises Some Very Important Questions

Ever since Kim Kardashian split with husband Kanye West, rumors have continued to circle back to the possibility that the reality star is dating CNN political contributor Van Jones. The TV pundit certainly didn’t squash any of those stories after his recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he profusely praised her about her legal prowess.

He started by explaining to DeGeneres why the Skims founder wanted to pursue a career in law because “she has used her platform to help people behind bars” and of course, “her dad was a lawyer.” But then he began to lay it on really thick, which makes us wonder if he’s just mentoring her or if there’s something more going on behind the scenes?

“And so she decided once she got a taste of what she could do using her platform, using her brain — she hasn’t let up,” he continued. “So I think she’s going to be an unbelievable attorney and she’s already I think one of the best advocates that we have in criminal justice.” Jones certainly would know about her work ethic since she apprenticed with him and makes an appearance in his documentary, The First Step, about criminal justice reform. So it could easily be a friendly working relationship, but with her current single status, Jones could be a great romantic partner given their mutual interests.

The original dating rumors heated up in January amid the divorce announcement from West, but then Twitter jumped into the fray in April by weighing in on the legal love-match possibility. “Van Jones is a good choice. A smart stable guy. He’s a good guy and he has his own money,” one account chimed in. “You would make a nice couple.” But according to momager Kris Jenner, her daughter’s passion right now is strictly for the books. “Kim is really focusing on her legal studies,” she said on Today With Hoda & Jenna in April. “She’s trying to pass the bar and so, she does that every day.”

Studying in the Sun ☀️ 📚 pic.twitter.com/crOAA3652Z — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 22, 2021

Kardashian is taking a nontraditional path to become a lawyer without attending law school — an unusual process only allowed in the state of California. By apprenticing under the guidance of a legal team and by taking a baby bar exam after her first year of studies, she can continue moving forward to taking the full bar exam. From the Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ final season, we know she’s already taken the baby bar exam, but they are keeping us in suspense as to whether she passed.

Given the level of support offered by Jones, it’s likely that she passed with flying colors and is taking those next steps to follow in her dad’s footsteps. Jones has been a great mentor for her along the journey, but they are going to keep us guessing if there’s a romantic side to this legal pairing.

