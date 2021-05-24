Alex Rodriguez Posts About a ‘New Beginning’ as New Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Pics Emerge

Jennifer Lopez isn’t feeling any pain after her breakup from Alex Rodriguez — she’s back with Ben Affleck and Bennifer 2.0 is going very well. For the former baseball star, things feel a little bit different. He’s smarting from the very swift rebound of his ex-fiancée, but he’s letting us all know, via his Instagram Story, that he has a new mantra to get him through this.

“I am about to step into a new beginning in my life,” he shared with his followers on Sunday “Anything that doesn’t serve me is clearing out of my life. New energy is emerging. New levels are unlocking for me mentally, physically, and spiritually. I am remaining patient and know that this new phase of my life is coming.” Depending on what source is speaking, Rodriguez is either “in a world of pain” or “doing fine,” according to Page Six.

Alex Rodriguez’s Instagram Story Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

Given the fact that he’s posted tributes to JLo, left empty table settings for the pop star and her kids and is now posting empowerment quotes (been there, done that) on social media, we are leaning toward the “in a world of pain” scenario. It doesn’t help that new photos emerged this weekend of Lopez and Affleck spending time together at her Miami rental home. They don’t have a care in the world, especially when it comes to A-Rod.

A source told Page Six that the former Yankee has a lot on his plate, “He’s been spending time with his family and concentrating on the Timberwolves deal. He’s concentrating on his kids and the team. That’s it.” He also had time to slide into the DMs of Australian TV host Belinda Russell, which she promptly shared with all of her viewers. “Great feed,” he wrote. So it looks like he’s still up to his old tricks of randomly contacting women over social media — isn’t that what reportedly got him into hot water with Lopez in the first place? We are all wishing him luck on his “new beginning.”

