Jennifer Lopez Could Not Look Happier in These New Photos With Ben Affleck in Miami

Is Bennifer officially back? Of course, we don’t want to assume anything without hearing it from the pair themselves, but after their supposed trip to Montana and their time hanging out in LA, we cannot help but be delighted. The latest photos of the pair spending time together in Miami have us seriously unable to contain our excitement. We couldn’t be happier to see some photo proof that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have in fact been hanging out, and, it appears, having a lot of fun together. The kind of fun that has Lopez smiling from ear to ear (see our absolute favorite Page Six pic here and more below) and Affleck retreating to the balcony for multiple smoke breaks.

Ben Affleck MEGA.

Lopez split from her fiancé Alex Rodriguez last month after four years of dating after Rodriguez was rumored to have been very flirty with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy . Rodriguez is no stranger to affairs (who remembers the whole Madonna situation?), so we aren’t surprised that Lopez likely had her antennas up the past four years. Although to some it may seem fast for Lopez to move on, apparently she’s been considering her split for the past 6 months. Honestly, who cares if her heartbreak timeline is faster or slower than others? She seems happy with Affleck and that’s all that matters.

Jennifer Lopez MEGA.

We think Lopez deserves some much-needed happiness in her life after everything she has gone through this year. Who better to make her feel special than Affleck himself? We just have to say Bennifer has us all hopeful that people’s paths really can cross again. And we can’t stop wondering what old celeb couples could potentially rekindle their romance in the future now that these two are back.

