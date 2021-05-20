How to Watch Prince Harry & Oprah’s New Show About Mental Health: ‘The Me You Can’t See’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah about their decision to leave the royal family captivated the world in March. Now, Prince Harry is reuniting with Oprah again for the Apple+ TV series The Me You Can’t See, which premieres tomorrow. The documentary series hopes to destigmatize conversations around mental health.

Related story Prince Harry & Meghan Markle May Have Been Relieved By Princess Beatrice’s Pregnancy Announcement

Prince Harry and Oprah co-created and executive produced the series, but they’ll also be talking about their own mental health struggles. Special guests, including pop star Lady Gaga, award-winning actress Glenn Close, and San Antonio Spurs basketball player DeMar DeRozan all go into detail about their own battles, as well. The series doesn’t just feature celebrities though; it brings in people from different backgrounds to show the importance of getting help when you need it, instead of just trying to push through.

“To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness,” Harry says to Oprah in the trailer for the show. “In today’s world, more than ever, it is a sign of strength.”

The show is going to be a personal one, as Prince Harry has been candid about suffering from depression after his mother’s death and how the British press and life in the palace affected him psychologically and emotionally. Meghan Markle also told Oprah that she contemplated suicide when she was pregnant with Archie. She’ll also appear in the series.

Check out the moving trailer, below:

How to Watch The Me You Can’t See

This series is exclusively on Apple’s streaming service, Apple+. Luckily, there’s a 7-day free trial and then the streaming service costs just $4.99 per month. We recommend checking out Ted Lasso and Dickinson, which are also only on Apple+, while you have access.

Apple+ $Free Trial (and then $4.99/month) Buy now Sign Up

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Before you go, click here to see the best TV shows you should be watching right now.