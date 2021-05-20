Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Ivanka Trump & Donald Trump Jr.’s Former Ally Says They Could Be Facing Jail Time Too

Donald Trump isn’t going to go down without a fight. With the pending criminal investigation into the Trump Organization in New York, there’s a possibility the former president won’t be the only one in the family who is implicated in the process. Donald’s former attorney Michael Cohen believes we will see his adult children facing similar legal issues in the near future.

Trump supporters might not like what the lawyer has to say, but Cohen knows what he’s talking about — he’s currently serving out the last of his three-year prison sentence in home confinement for his role in lying to Congress and campaign finance violations related to payouts to adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal. The disbarred lawyer spoke with MSNBC’s Joy Reid about the information he’s provided to prosecutors in the New York case, which includes audio evidence. He believes this may not only implicate the Trump Organization leader but also take down many people close to him, too.

“I do have to say that my credibility, I believe, is going to end up getting Donald, Don Jr., Ivanka, Jared, Eric, [Trump Organization CFO Allen] Weisselberg, his kids, some orange jumpsuits,” Cohen revealed. That’s a pretty hefty statement from Cohen, who served as Donald’s personal attorney for 12 years. He’s done doing the former president’s dirty work, though, and now, he’s ready to take him on.

See the full interview here:

 

 

Cohen also thinks Trump will try and take every single one of his family members along for the bumpy ride, including his alleged favorite, Ivanka, in order to save himself. “He’s going to say, ‘Don Jr. handled that, Ivanka handled that,'” he told Reid. “He’s going to tell them to take everyone except for himself. That’s just the kind of guy he is.”

Representatives for Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump did not respond to SheKnows’ request for comment.

