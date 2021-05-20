Prince Harry & Meghan Markle May Have Been Relieved By Princess Beatrice’s Pregnancy Announcement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated their third wedding anniversary on May 19 — the same day Buckingham Palace announced that Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are pregnant and expecting a baby this fall. And some people were perplexed by the timing of Princess Beatrice’s news, insinuating — or blatantly speculating — that this was a calculated decision, an active attempt to draw the focus away from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their anniversary.

At least such is the case for Australian TV host Sarah Harris, who discussed the situation on her morning talk show, Studio 10. “A bit of controversy over that as well,” she said, per The Mirror. “We’re hearing, Tash, that maybe it was announced to spite Harry and Meghan because it was their third anniversary.”

Harris then went onto wonder aloud: “Do you think Beatrice would be thinking about that [Meghan] when she’s making the announcement?”

“No she wouldn’t, she’d be happy that she’s having a child and so is everyone else,” co-host MacManus said in response.

We’re inclined to agree — because while the date may seem suspicious, pulling the limelight from Meghan and Prince Harry wouldn’t be the worst thing for the couple. In fact, it would have been a relief.

Meghan and Prince Harry have repeatedly expressed their disinterest in remaining at the center of the royal news cycle — surely the same goes for their anniversary, if not even more so than usual. Therefore, Princess Beatrice’s pregnancy announcement provided the Duke and Duchess a wonderful anniversary gift: Finally, some peace and quiet out of the spotlight, just like they’ve always wanted.

