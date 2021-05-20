Prince William & Kate Middleton Don’t Appear to Have Returned Meghan & Harry’s Anniversary Wishes

On Wednesday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marked their third wedding anniversary by announcing their Archewell plans, along with World Central Kitchen, to build their next Community Relief Center in India. It was a thoughtful way to celebrate their wedding day, but across the pond, it was nothing but crickets from Prince William and Kate Middleton. (Not a single social media post from any royal account!) That’s a notable turn of events given the fact that it was widely reported that the Sussexes reached out to the Cambridges to congratulate them on their 10th anniversary in April.

While no details were released about how the exchange went, per Entertainment Tonight, it was a hopeful sign that even if Prince Harry and Prince Charles couldn’t make any headway, perhaps the two brothers could soften the family feud? Of course, William and Kate’s anniversary occurred well before Harry’s interview on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert was released. Did that particular interview cause even more damage between the warring royals?

Royal expert Kate Nicholl believes that Harry can’t speak for William and Harry because they have a different purpose within the monarchy — they are in direct line to the throne. “I think the problem with the podcast and the things Harry has said — particularly about the institution, feeling like he was in The Truman Show, feeling like he was in a zoo — it has echoes of what he said on Oprah, that he, and his brother, and his father feel trapped by the institution,” she told ET. The Duke of Sussex has spoken often about his personal trauma being a senior royal member, but she doesn’t believe that’s “how William and Charles feel.”

With each passing day, it’s evident that Harry and Meghan’s goals are far different from the role of the monarchy. The family needs to find a way to respect each path without rushing to the media to criticize those choices. Some royal insiders, per Page Six, are even saying Princess Beatrice’s pregnancy announcement on Wednesday (the same day as Meghan and Harry’s wedding anniversary) was done in retaliation for the couple announcing they were expecting son Archie at Princess Eugenie’s 2018 wedding.

The next major royal event is the Princess Diana statue unveiling on July 1, and all eyes will be on William and Harry — and probably Kate because everyone will expect her to mediate. In reality, there’s only one person who could possibly unite the brothers at this point — and it’s their late mother.

