Jared Kushner’s Recent Stay at the Ritz Carlton in Abu Dhabi Cost Taxpayers Nearly $13,000

Jared Kushner may no longer be an unpaid senior adviser to his father-in-law, former President Donald Trump, but he is still costing American taxpayers lots of money. Back in January, the outgoing president made a last-minute move to make sure that Secret Service protection was extended to 14 family members for six months after they left office. We are now seeing some of the costly tab of Trump’s political maneuver.

The Daily Beast has obtained a federal acquisitions document that revealed the State Department recently forked over $12,950 for Kushner’s Secret Service security team to protect him while he was staying at the Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi. No competitive bids for other hotels were taken into consideration and the document stated, “The selection was based on the Former Senior Advisor to the President of the United States, JARED KUSHNER [sic] decision and the high security level the hotel provides.”

The security detail required a total of 50 “room nights” costing $259 per day from May 5 through May 14, 2021. That is a hefty bill considering the U.S. and its citizens are doing their best to recover from the economic hardships of the global pandemic. A weeklong stay at a five-star resort with top-notch security, which we are footing the bill for, feels tone-deaf from this side of the world, but Kushner likely wasn’t bothered by the hefty tab because privilege has followed him his entire life.

For the rest of us, we were warned that this was going to be a pricey change in policy. “The perk for the Trump family is expected to cost taxpayers millions of dollars and further stress the elite federal security force, which in the past four years had to staff the largest number ever of full-time security details—up to 42 at one point, according to former senior administration officials,” The Washington Post wrote in January.

Kushner, and wife Ivanka Trump, left the White House having earned $120 million in outside income in 2020, according to Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington. Since then, they have been rather quiet on the political front, but don’t take their silence for inaction. Kushner is likely plotting his return to the political landscape, but Americans, thankfully, won’t have to foot his Secret Service tab for much longer.

