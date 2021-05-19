Kim Kardashian May Have Had an Affair With Kourtney Kardashian’s Boyfriend Travis Barker

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler is telling a story that almost seems too unbelievable to be true, but she’s not hiding her side of their divorce any longer. Moakler is claiming that the Blink-182 drummer had an affair with Kim Kardashian while they were married and that was the catalyst for their split. Normally, this would be a typical Hollywood tale, but it takes a strange turn now that we know Barker is dating Kim’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

The former Miss USA is digging deep into gossip history when Kim was Paris Hilton’s closet organizer — that’s how long she’s known the Skims founder. “I divorced my ex because, I saw them — I caught them having an affair,” she told Us Weekly. She was reportedly sent text messages from a friend, who shared the upsetting news with her about Barker’s tryst with Kim. And that’s when the story takes another odd twist — it wasn’t just Kim he allegedly had an affair with.

“He had already had an affair with Paris Hilton,” Moakler added. “And… at the time Kim was Paris’ closet organizer, they were best friends. And he started using [Kim Kardashian] as a model for [his clothing company], Famous Stars and Straps.”

Whoa! This is a lot of information to process, especially since this reportedly went down in 2007 and we are hearing about it 14 years later. While Barker has continually denied the affair over the years, it’s hard not to be suspicious when he wrote about his mad crush on the KKW Beauty entrepreneur in his memoir, Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums, in 2015. He called Kim “f**king hot” and admitted there were several dinner dates involved, so it’s entirely possible that an affair could have happened because the opportunity was there.

“We went to dinner, we went to lunch,” he wrote in his book, per Us Weekly. “You might think I would be doing the worst things with this girl because of her tapes, but it was the exact opposite of any other encounter I’ve had with a woman: with Kim, I wanted to be nothing but a gentleman to her. It was so weird.”

On the flip side, Moakler finds it “really weird” that her ex has allegedly dated two sisters. It’s a big story to try and absorb, but it’s a reminder that this won’t be the first, nor the last time, the Kardashians find themselves mired in controversy.

