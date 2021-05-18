Khloé Kardashian’s Boyfriend Tristan Thompson Is Suing a Woman Who Says She Had His Child For $100K

Keeping up with the Kardashian clan has been especially exhausting this year. As the final season of their series Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs, on which we’ve seen Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson planning for another child, rumors have once again started to circulate that Thompson cheated on Kardashian again, as recently as this year. Since then, Kardashian seems to have been ignoring his affectionate messages on social media. And now, TMZ reports that Thompson has filed a libel lawsuit against Kimberly Alexander, a whole other scandal we’d nearly forgotten about: the woman alleging the NBA player is the father of her son. Thompson is demanding $100,000 in damages and additional costs, as he says the claims are categorically false and severely tarnished his reputation.

Related story Khloé Kardashian's Reason For Staying With Tristan Thompson Is Staring Us in the Face

In the lawsuit filed May 17, according to documents obtained by TMZ, Thompson’s lawyer Marty Singer wrote that Alexander is a “wannabe social media influencer and pornographic model/performer who is so desperate to achieve her fifteen minutes of fame that she recently fabricated a false claim that NBA star/Cleveland Cavaliers center/power forward Thompson is the father of her nearly five year old son.”

Seems Khloé Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson may have had a much more serious secret relationship than we thought. https://t.co/wa1GhGjR7d — SheKnows (@SheKnows) April 28, 2021

“Alexander has persisted in publicly proclaiming that Thompson is her child’s father and she has maliciously accused Thompson of being a deadbeat dad, ‘neglecting’ and failing to take financial responsibility for the child since birth. Such statements are absolutely false and are defamatory per se. To quote Michael Jackson, ‘the kid is not [his] son,” Singer continued.

Previously, Kardashian and Thompson had together sent Alexander a cease and desist letter back in May 2020 over these same claims that Thompson had fathered a child with her, according to E! News. In the letter, Singer said his client had taken a paternity test that contradicted Alexander’s accusations.

“After it was indisputably established by a paternity test performed by one of the most reputable labs that Mr. Thompson is not your child’s father, we thought that would be the end of this,” lawyer Singer wrote to Alexander. “Instead, you have continued to spread outrageous lies about my clients, including ridiculous fictional conspiracy theories that you conjured up claiming that my clients supposedly somehow falsified the paternity test results since members of the Kardashian family had previously used the same trustworthy lab.”

Here’s hoping the Kardashian-Thompson drama calms down soon.