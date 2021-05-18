Jennifer Love Hewitt Reveals How She Found Out She Was Pregnant at 42 With Baby #3

And then there were three…Jennifer Love Hewitt is pregnant with her third child. We couldn’t be happier for her and her husband Brian Hallisay, two lovebirds who met back in 2011 on the set of NBC’s Love Bites. They then tied the knot two years later in November 2013, days before they welcomed their first child, daughter Autumn James (who is now already 7, which makes us feel super old). Their youngest child, Atticus James, came two years later, and now, at age 42, Hewitt has learned that baby #3 is on the way. Who here thinks she’s definitely going to follow their trend of naming their kids with ‘A’ names?

Hewitt shared the exciting news with fans on Instagram, writing, “Oh baby! We have another one on the way. So excited to finally share this news with all of you.” How exciting is this? According to People, the baby was a pleasant surprise.

Hewitt shared, “We had always been open to a third, but definitely didn’t think in the crazy year that the entire world was having that it would necessarily be this moment,…This has been such a pleasant, beautiful, surprising gift in this time to be able to get to do all that again with another little human. We weren’t closed off to the idea, it just wasn’t something that we were actively thinking about.”

If anyone could take on the surprise of a third kid, it’s Hewitt. Even though, as we are sure many moms know, the jump from two to three can definitely be overwhelming.

We’re look forward to seeing pregnancy updates from Hewitt and we can only imagine how excited Autumn and Atticus are to have a younger brother or sister. Here’s hoping Hewitt keeps us posted on this exciting surprise pregnancy!

