Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Built This Sumptuous LA Farm House From Matching Pinterest Boards

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher might not seem like the kind of couple who wants to live on a farm: Both halves are high-profile players in the entertainment industry, and related opportunities are routinely based in Los Angeles, which isn’t exactly farm country. But a farm is actually exactly what they wanted, and so they made their dream a reality — one that also fit their Hollywood lifestyles. Together, over the course of five years, the Kunis-Kutchers designed their very own sustainable farmhouse, tucked away in the exclusive hills of Beverly Hills, and now that the project’s complete, they’re sharing a look inside the luxuriously rustic home.

“We wanted a home, not an estate,” Kunis told Architectural Digest for this months cover story (see more photos here), and Kutcher concurred: “We wanted the house to look like an old barn, something that had been here for decades, that was then converted into a house. But it also had to feel modern and relevant.”

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher on the cover of ‘Architectural Digest’ Architectural Digest.

The modern farmhouse, nicknamed the KuKu Farm, sits on a six-acre property alongside a guesthouse and entertainment barn, as well as a “barbecue pavilion,” where their pool resides.

Kunis and Kutcher started the design process on Pinterest, each slowly designing the aesthetic via personal Pinterest boards. “Building a house from the ground up is no small thing. This was either going to make us or break us,” Kunis said of taking on such a colossal project as a pair.

Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher’s home in ‘Architectural Digest’ Architectural Digest.

But, as it turns out, they were on the same board (or Pinterest page) all along. “When we looked at each other’s boards, 90 percent of the images we selected were the same, and most of the houses we pinned were designed by Howard,” Kutcher told the publication. Ultimately, they chose “Howard,” as in Howard Backen of Backen & Gillam Architects, to help them design the home. Clearly, the results are breathtaking.

