Emma Watson Has Not Been Okay With These Headlines About Her Relationship At All

Being in the public eye cannot be easy. Especially when you’ve been famous since your formative years, meaning the majority of your childhood has been out in the limelight for everyone to see. We can only imagine how easy it is to get caught up and frustrated with false rumors and accusations constantly being spoken about you, and frequent target of such rumors Emma Watson recently returned to social media after 9 months away to clear the air once and for all. While rumors that the star has either secretly gotten engaged or turned a new corner in her acting career have run rampant in the past year, it says quite a lot about Watson’s frustration with the media that she decided to speak out so directly.

Watson speaking up on about rumors that many celebrities are nearly guaranteed to receive — that they’re engaged or that their career is over, for example — makes us think that this probably isn’t the first time she’s been frustrated with the gossip surrounding her life. She went against what the typical celebrity playbook of ignoring the silly headlines and moving on., instead giving us a refreshing look at the reality of the the daily scrutiny and discussion that comes with being famous.

“Dear Fans, Rumours about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is ‘dormant or not’ are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue,” Watson wrote. “If I have news – I promise I’ll share it with you.”

Watson has been dating Leo Robinton since at least Oct. 2019 when the couple was first photographed kissing, and speculation about their relationship has run rampant in the media ever since — as well as speculation every few months that the Harry Potter star is “retiring” from acting.

“In the mean time please assume no news from me just means I’m quietly spending the pandemic the way most people are – failing to make sourdough bread (!), caring for my loved ones and doing my best not to spread a virus that is still affecting so many people,” Watson continued. (Shouts out to sourdough bread!)

She ends on a positive note writing, “I am sending so much love to you, hoping you’re ok and as well and happy as you can be in these strange times. And again, thank you to everyone working so hard to keep us safe and well. E Xx”

We love seeing celebrities share their honest opinions and vulnerabilities with fans. Honestly, we hope that Watson gets the much-needed peace for which she seems to yearn and we trust her that when she’s ready to put a ring on it, she’ll let us know.

