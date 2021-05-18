Naomi Campbell Is a Mom at 50! See Her Sweet (& High-Fashion) Baby Announcement

From the catwalk to the cradle…Naomi Campbell has done it all! At 50 years old, the British fashionista has surprised us with an especially exciting announcement: She’s officially a mom, having just welcomed a baby girl!

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” Campbell captioned the image of her new baby girl, in which she lovingly holds her infant’s feet in her palm. “So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel.”

“There is no greater love,” she concluded.

This is especially happy news for the model, considering what a painful past year she’s had. In the fall of 2020, Campbell revealed she was having trouble quitting smoking, as she had lost two loved ones at the height of the pandemic. “I stopped smoking during quarantine, but a friend of mine killed himself, and it really affected me,” she told Vogue in November.

At the time, she was still recovering from a painful loss earlier in the year: Her grandmother, Ruby, to whom she was close, passed away that summer. “A lot of the things Grandma taught me as a child came into play in lockdown,” she told the magazine, adding that while the flight to England to say goodbye was frightening amid the pandemic, the opportunity to say goodbye was worth it.

“I just knew I needed to get to her,” she added. “I was panicked to fly over, but I’m so grateful that I decided to come.”

We’re so glad to hear that today, Campbell is joyously celebrating the opposite: A beautiful new life, embarking on the beautiful journey that is motherhood. We couldn’t be happier for her!

