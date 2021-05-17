Eric Trump Just Bought a $3.2 Million Florida Home Near a Golf Club He Knows Will Let Him In

Home is where the heart is — or, the nearest the country club into which you’ll be admitted entry. Such is the case for Eric and Lara Trump, who just purchased a $3.2 million mansion in Jupiter, Florida, five miles from sibling Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle in Admiral’s Cove — and, importantly, a stone’s throw from dad former president Donald Trump’s own Trump Golf Club in the area.

Down the street from Eric’s new digs (see realtor.com photos here) is the Trump National Golf Club, and in fact Eric and Lara are living in that club’s own gated community. This is good news for the Florida newcomers, because other country clubs and exclusive areas in The Sunshine State haven’t been particularly enthusiastic towards the Trump troop amid the family’s migration South.

According to the Palm Beach Post, 30 residents of Admirals Cove, the exclusive neighborhood where Donald Trump Jr and Kimberly Guilfoyle purchased a $9.7 million property earlier this year, have consistently expressed concerns about the Trump couple moving to their neighborhood.

What’s more, when Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner purchased a $30 million plot of land for their new Miami home, members of the closest country club, the elite Indian Creek Country Club, immediately conveyed strong disinterest in having Ivanka and Kushner come on as members. The pair hadn’t even set foot in the city, let alone tried to apply for membership, when current members and residents spoke out in strong opposition to the possibility.

“You have to be nominated and make a formal application. But it only takes one member to object against any new member, and many members are objecting, particularly after the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6,” a local resident previously told Page Six. “The Indian Creek Country Club members are very picky and the word is that Javanka need not apply.”

With this warm welcome, perhaps it’s no surprise that Eric and Lara have opted for a community where they know they’ll be welcomed.

