Kate Hudson’s Daughter Rani Rose Is All Dressed Up Like Mama’s Twin in This New Pic

Stars really are just like us…in the sense that when they say “spring cleaning,” they really mean playing dress up for fancy photo shoots on their closet floors. (Or is that just me?) Well, such is the case for Kate Hudson, at least, who shared a sweet snapshot alongside her mini-me slash co-model, daughter Rani Rose, as they embarked on a closet cleanse just in time for spring.

“Closet clean out with my girl,” Hudson captioned the photo, in which the pair strike a serious pose in Hudson’s super chic shades. “Who else is ready for a spring clean?” (*raises hand aggressively as I ignore the “organized” piles in my closet*)

The mommy-daughter pic is adorable as ever, and the pair look like twins — and, somehow, despite casually sitting on the floor at home, super stylish too. In fact, Hudson’s mod sunnies are giving us major Penny Lane a la Almost Famous vibes — who is hands down, one of the coolest characters to ever walk the cinematic universe — and it’s clear Rani is on the road to becoming as cool, and fashionable, as her mama.

So cool, in fact, that at just two years old, comedian Chelsea Handler has already invited Rani Rose over for drinks.

“Tell Rani to head over here after,” Handler commented in response to the photo. “I’ll make her favorite margarita.”

Hudson has yet to respond to the invite, but can we say FOMO? Now that’s a crew I’d like to have margs with. If only we could be as cool as Rani Rose!

