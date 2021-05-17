Martha Stewart Slammed These Vicious Lies About Her Peacocks: ‘They Do Not Smell’

Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
When it comes to Martha Stewart and her fur babies…or shall we say feather babies, you better not mess with them. After a recent article by the New York Post misreported that she had 16 peacocks, Stewart was quick to correct the “fake news” on Twitter, nearly breaking the internet once again. Her response to the entire situation is honestly hilarious and it’s one of the many reasons we absolutely love Stewart (outside of her insanely delicious recipes, of course).

Stewart tweeted “The nypost again ‘fake news’. They have a story on peacocks today and say I have sixteen on my farm.”

So, how many of these beautiful birds does she have? “I actually have 21 of these glorious birds whose house is impeccable,” she continues. Honestly, Stewart’s peacock house could easily be larger and nicer than our own homes. We wouldn’t be surprised. We have a feeling these birds are living quite a luxurious lifestyle.

But Stewart wasn’t done yet: “They do not smell. They are so clean! Their voices are loud but such fun to hear. They are so friendly.” Is it just us, or do we all suddenly want to take a tour inside her peafowl house?

Don’t worry, Stewart wasn’t coming down too hard on fellow peacock lover Sean Flynn, whom the article was focused on. Tweeting her congratulations in a separate missive, she wrote: “He sounds like a very nice bird-lover and he understands the lore and beauty of this beautiful breed of bird.” We love that she is sticking by a fellow peafowl owner’s side.

Now, how cute would it be if Sean Flynn and Martha Stewart’s birds had a playdate? Stay tuned for breaking peacock updates here.

