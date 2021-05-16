Halle Berry Shares Her Sexiest Photo Yet With Boyfriend Van Hunt

Halle Berry’s in love and she’s not afraid to show it! The Academy Award-winning actress is no stranger to proudly posting sexy pictures, especially when it comes to loving on her boyfriend, Van Hunt.

This weekend, Berry blessed us with an especially idyllic image of the couple, in which they share a carefree kiss underneath the springtime sky. Berry rocks a pair of bikini bottoms, a t-shirt, and red heart-shaped sunglasses, while Hunt opted for a hoodie. The whole vibe couldn’t be more laid-back California sexy.

“We do this thing called whatever the f*ck we want,” the caption reads. And wow, does Berry do that thing well. A chorus of “here for it” and fire emojis flooded the comment section, because how could they not?!

“You guys are freakin hot,” fellow actress Thandiwe Newton responded. “I’m obsessed with you both and I don’t even know u,” a fan added — a thought to which we can relate. Even Beyoncé’s mom gave the post her stamp of approval, writing, “Love it!” and adding three heart emojis.

Berry and Hunt first went public with their relationship in September 2020, though they hinted at it — via cryptic photos of feet — for some months prior.

Since then, Berry hasn’t shied away from sharing how much she loves her man. In December 2020, Berry shared a pants-free snapshot — sporting only a Van Hunt shirt and hat — exuding such pure joy one could cry just looking at the picture. A month later, she lovingly calling Hunt her muse via Instagram caption, and in February, Berry posted a topless photo — sporting only undies — alongside her man for Valentine’s Day.

Keep doing what you’re doing, Ms. Berry. We, too, are here for it.

